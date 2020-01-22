Has Vanessa Hudgens officially moved on? On Tuesday, January 21, the actress was spotted on a date with NBA star Kyle Kuzma just one week after news of her split from Austin Butler hit the web.

According to reports, the pair were seen enjoying an intimate dinner at an Italian restaurant called Lilia in Brooklyn, New York. They looked happy as they smiled and laughed while enjoying their meal, a source said.

Vanessa and Kyle’s romantic dinner came one day after they were caught being flirty on social media. The 24-year-old basketball star shared a snap of himself on the basketball court to Instagram on Monday, January 20, which he captioned, “Yeaaaa we like thattttt,” with the sunglasses emoji. But it was the High School Musical star’s response that caught fans’ attention. She replied, “Ya we doooo,” and the internet quickly went into a frenzy.

From the look of it, Vanessa has officially gotten over her past relationship and is looking to play the field. For those who missed it, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly on January 14, 2020, that Vanessa was single, once again, after she split from her boyfriend Austin after almost nine years together. According to E! News, it was long distance that ultimately caused them to go their separate ways. An insider told them, “They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance. There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.”

Another source added, “They have such a history and deep connection they could find their way back to one another.”

As fans know, Vanessa and Austin were first linked back in September 2011, when photographers caught the pair kissing at Bob’s Big Boy diner in California. They went red carpet official in February 2012, and after that, they were serious couple goals. They constantly gushed over each other in interviews, supported each other’s work, shared the cutest, PDA-filled photos on social media, jetted off on romantic getaways and attended events side by side. People Magazine even reported that the two stars were thinking about getting married before they broke up.

“They had talked about an engagement before they split up,” an insider revealed to the outlet.

