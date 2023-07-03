Wait, Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler were engaged?! The songstress revealed the shocking news during a podcast episode in June 2023. Keep reading for what she revealed, engagement details and why the former flames broke up.

Were Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler Engaged?

While appearing on the “Zach Sang Show” podcast, the host pressed Nessa on details for her lyrics of “lie,” in which she sings about keeping someone’s engagement ring. “I still kept the ring. Even if I’ll never be your bride, why? Why?”

That was when Nessa confirmed the shocking revelation that the ex-couple were, in fact, engaged. “We didn’t tell anyone at first until like, our moms,” Nessa says of their engagement.

The TikToker-turned-singer shared that Jaden proposed to her the day before her birthday on August 5th, 2021.

When Did Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler Date?

ICYMI, Nessa and Jaden first started dating in 2021, officially confirming their relationship in June of that year. The former flames were pretty serious, and even moved in together in January 2022.

“We actually just officially moved in together. The energy in the house is already insane. We finished setting up our studio and we sing nonstop, it’s incredible,” Nessa gushed to Seventeen in January 2022. “We have so many instruments that we play. Even when we’re bored, we’ll find beats on YouTube and play and freestyle, and it’s the funniest thing ever. It’s so crazy because every now and then, we’ll go up to each other and we’ll be like, ‘Babe, I have this idea.’ And then we’ll sing each other the lyrics and see if the other thinks it’s cool. It’s like we’re each other’s tests.”

Why Did Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler Break Up?

Unfortunately, Nessa and Jaden confirmed their breakup via a joint Instagram statement posted in May 2022.

“Last month we broke up to take time to focus on our own careers & mental,” they wrote. “Please don’t send hate or make assumptions. We would like to heal privately and hope you all can respect that. We love you all so much.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.