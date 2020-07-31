Back in 2011, the Janoskians were all anyone on the internet could talk about. For those who forgot, the Australian group of YouTubers, which consisted of brothers Beau, Luke and Jai Brooks, and their friends Daniel Sahyounie and James Yammouni, rose to fame due to their hilarious prank videos.

After gaining a lot of attention online, the group stepped into the world of music, and dropped their debut single “Set This World on Fire” in September 2012. They went on to release a bunch more songs and an EP, called Would U Love Me, which was filled with bops, TBH. The guys embarked on numerous world tours together, and get this — they even got their own TV show in Australia called The Janoskians: MTV Sessions!

But in 2018, they stopped making videos together and decided to go their separate ways. So what are they up to now, you ask? Well, J-14 decided to investigate, and boy, have they changed a lot since then! Scroll through our gallery to see what the Janoskians are doing these days.

