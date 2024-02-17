Remember Ginny Weasley?! Bonnie Wright played the only sister in the Weasley family in Harry Potter for over a decade — so, what has she been up to since the last film premiered in 2011?

What Has Bonnie Wright Been Up to Since ‘Harry Potter’?

Bonnie graduated from University of the Arts London in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in filmmaking. She then founded her own production company, BonBonLumiere, and produced short films. Her directorial debut was in 2012 for Separate We Come, Separate We Go which was released at the Cannes Film Festival to critical acclaim. She also directed Know Thyself and Sextant.

The former Harry Potter actress is involved with environmental activism, and became an ambassador for Greenpeace in 2017. She released her debut novel, Go Gently: Actionable Steps To Nurture Yourself And The Planet in 2022.

“If someone told me three years ago that I had a book coming out, I wouldn’t have believed them,” she told Bustle in April 2022. “So it’s nice that I kind of surprised myself.”

“I wanted to make sure that people realised that they don’t always have to be the person on the microphone screaming at a climate rally,” she explained of her novel. “They can be someone who is doing the work behind-the-scenes. They could be the organizer, the accountant, or someone making changes at home.”

On New Year’s Day in 2022, the cast of Harry Potter had their 10-year reunion called Return To Hogwarts which premiered on HBO and had many memorable moments

“Oh, it was so fun! It was surreal being back on the film set. First we were like, “Are we old enough to have a reunion?” But it was really nice catching up with everyone. It’s always such a relief to share and reflect on an experience that’s so often hard to describe to other people. I hadn’t seen Rupert [Grint] in a long time, I felt like I had seen my brothers [James and Oliver Phelps] loads. We’re all old people having babies now.

Is Bonnie Wright Married? Husband Details, Children

Bonnie married her longtime boyfriend, Andrew Lococo, in March 2022.

“It was important to reflect our love for the environment and use sustainable materials instead of any single-use packaging, lean into our creativity and make things ourselves, and source everything as locally and seasonally as possible,” she told Bride.com.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Elio, in September 2023.

“Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Born at home on Tuesday 19th September. We’re all healthy and happy. Andrew and I are so in love with our sun 🌞!”

