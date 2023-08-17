The little girl from Texas is all grown up! Selena Gomez is from Grand Prairie, Texas, a town which she gave fans an inside look at during her My Mind and Me documentary in November 2022.

“I think Selena really anchors herself when she goes back to Texas. She seems to get energy by being in the presence of her past,” the documentary’s director, Alek Keshishian, told People at the time, referring to a scene in the film where Selena met up with a childhood friend. “She doesn’t look down on anybody, she is right there with the people — that’s what makes her unique. She feels as much love for her past as she does for her future.”

Keep reading for all the details on Selena’s hometown, her childhood and more.

Where Is Selena Gomez From?

Selena lived in Grand Prairie, Texas, from birth until she was 13 years old. Once she nabbed the role as Alex Russo on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, Selena moved to Los Angeles.

“I grew up thinking I would be married at 25,” Selena recalled during an interview with Rolling Stone in November 2022. “It wrecked me that I was nowhere near that — couldn’t be farther from it. It was so stupid, but I really thought my world was over.”

While My Mind and Me was a documentary about Selena’s early days and her fame, it was also a candid look at her ongoing mental health issues.

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” Selena recalled in the same interview. “I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy? I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was.”

What Has Selena Gomez Said About Grand Prairie, Texas?

Before My Mind and Me was released, Selena shared a meaningful Instagram post about her childhood home.

“The home I grew up in, from birth to 13 … (no one was home when I knocked this time lol) I visit this place every chance I get,” she captioned a series of photos shared in January 2018. “In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I’m grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don’t know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you.”

