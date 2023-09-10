Are you more of an Evie or a Mal? We broke down all of the characters from the Disney Channel movie franchise Descendants by zodiac sign. Keep reading to see which character you are!

If you missed it, Descendants starred Dove Cameron (Mal), Sofia Carson (Evie), Booboo Stewart (Jay) and the late Cameron Boyce (Carlos) as the kids of famous Disney villains — Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar and Cruella de Vil, respectively — who leave their home on the Isle of the Lost to attend school in the kingdom of Auradon, where all the Disney Princess’ kids live.

Following its premiere in July 2015, the movie became an immediate hit for the network and spawned two sequels!

After the premiere of the third film in 2019, fans immediately wanted more of the musical film franchise. The stars of the films have addressed questions about a possible fourth film over the years. Sofia, for one, said it was “hard to imagine” doing another movie without Cameron, who died in July 2019.

“It was magical from start to finish. It was my first job, it was my first movie … It was one of the greatest honors of my life to play Evie and be a part of this franchise. We’ve had this privilege of touching hundreds of millions of kids. It’s part of Disney history, we will forever be a part of this fairytale,” she shared on The Zach Sang Show in April 2020.

“It’s such a big universe, this could go on forever — there’s so many descendants,” she added. “As far as the original descendants, I don’t know if there’s more. For us, it’s hard to imagine doing anything without Cameron. That’s where our heart lies, but it’s open to so much imagination. I can’t even think about it, the thought is too difficult.”

While there won’t be a fourth movie following up on the original descendants, there will be a spinoff movie starring some familiar faces!

Descendants: The Rise of Red was confirmed in May 2022, and will follow Red, the rebellious teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Alice in Wonderland), and Chloe, the perfectionist daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming (Cinderella). Red will be played by Kylie Cantrall and Chloe will be played by Malia Baker. On top of that, China Anne McClain will reprise her role as Uma, daughter of the infamous sea-witch Ursula.

Click through our gallery to see which Descendants character you are based on your zodiac sign!

