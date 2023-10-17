Have you entered your TXT era yet? The K-pop boy group is full of certified heartthrobs, including members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai. If you’re having trouble choosing a bias within TXT, J-14 did the hard work and consulted the stars to uncover who your perfect match is based on your zodiac sign. Keep reading to see which TXT member is your soulmate!

The five-piece group first debuted in 2019 with their single “Crown,” making them the first band to come out of BTS’ music label, Bit Hit, since the company’s creation. Since then, the band has accomplished so much, even becoming the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza festival in August 2023. Prior to headlining, the boys reminisced on their first time on the festival stage the year prior.

“Actually, I think I was very nervous because it was my first time going on such a huge stage and I thought that I was lacking and maybe that’s why I thought I didn’t deserve to be on such a huge stage,” Yeonjun told NME. “But I think I’ve grown a lot and I’m trying really hard to become an artist that can fit that stage.”

The group has also taken part of some iconic collaborations, including their single, “Do It Like That,” which saw them team up with the Jonas Brothers, and “Back For More” which features Brazilian singer Anitta.

“I feel like we have grown a lot both personally and as a team, [and that can be seen] in the big stages we’ve been performing at recently,” Beomgyu told Teen Vogue in October 2023. “Personally, when we had just debuted and up until the first half of our career, I don’t think I was too nervous about going on stage; but, [as the scale grows], I feel like it’s become a bit more nerve-wracking for me. I do get a bit more nervous and a bit more anxious lately [despite the experience.] That said, as soon as I am on stage, I [immediately] feel better since I get to rely on the other members.”

Click through our gallery to uncover which TXT member is your perfect match based on your zodiac sign.

