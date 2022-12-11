Pretty Little Liars returned with a bang in August 2022 with HBO Max’s spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The series was created by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina producer Lindsay Calhoon Bring. While viewers weren’t transported back to the Rosewood they know and love from the original show, they were introduced to the nearby town of Millwood where more drama, mystery and of course “A” still exists.

With the new show came a whole new cast, including Ben Cook, who played Henry. Keep reading for everything we know about the PLL actor.

Who Is Ben Cook?

Ben, 25, played Henry, a talented dancer and the love interest of one of the main characters, Faran (played by Zaria), who is also a dancer.

“Henry is a dancer, he plays across from Faran,” Alex Aiono (who played Shawn) said of Henry’s character to HBO Max in August 2022. “He’s a good dancer, and I know that ’cause the girls on the show, they’re all battling for this main role — and this guy’s always the main role on the guys’ side!” LOL.

“In the beginning, Faran is not one to open up to the other Liars,” Zaria said of her own PLL: OS character. “She’s very closed off, she doesn’t want to trust anyone — and then in the drama and thrill of it all, she realizes that these women are the ones she has to lean on.”

On top of playing a dancer in the teen show, Ben is actually a Broadway singer and dancer IRL! The talented star has appeared on Broadway in Ragtime, Billy Elliot the Musical, Tuck Everlasting, Mean Girls, and West Side Story. He’s also appeared on screen with smaller roles in Veep, 30 Rock and Paterno and The First Lady.

Will There Be a ‘PLL: Original Sin’ Season 2?

HBO Max confirmed PLL: Original Sin is set for a second season on September 8, 2022.

“We are so proud of the incredible response both critically and from fans that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has received,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max. “Viewers have embraced our new generation of Liars, and Roberto and Lindsay’s brilliantly dark, horror-fueled take on this iconic franchise. Along with Alloy and Warner Bros. Television, we are thrilled to continue the Pretty Little Liars legacy.”

