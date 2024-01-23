Chappell Roan is a “Femininomenon”! The singer-songwriter is going to be the next big pop star, we’re calling it now. After dropping her debut album in September 2023, the songstress is set to open for Olivia Rodrigo‘s GUTS Tour, which kicks off in February 2024. Keep reading to learn all about Chappell.

Who Is Chappell Roan?

Chappell’s real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz and she was born on February 19, 1998 (a Pisces!), in Willard, Missouri. She took on the stage name Chappell after the passing of her grandfather Dennis K. Chappell, who died of brain cancer in 2016.

“I think Chappell’s a drag-queen version of me because it’s very larger-than-life,” she said of her stage name during a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair. “Kind of tacky, not afraid to say really lewd things. The songs are kind of the fairytale version of what happened in real life. A lot of the songs are just enhanced versions of what happened or maybe they never happened at all.”

The Missouri native expressed interest in music at a young age, and started posting song covers at the age of 14 — eventually catching the attention of multiple record labels. She signed with Atlantic Records soon after and released her first single “Good Hurt” in August 2017. Chappell later dropped an EP titled School Nights, and went on tour with artists like Vance Joy and Declan McKenna.

After moving to Los Angeles in 2018, Chappell started working with longtime collaborator Dan Nigro, who is best known for his work with Olivia Rodrigo.

Even after her popular hit “Pink Pony Club” was released in 2020, it wasn’t enough for Atlantic who dropped Chappell from their label shortly thereafter. She would spend the next two years working as a production assistant, barista and nanny to support herself.

However, the midwestern songstress made an electric return in 2022, releasing “Naked In Manhattan,” “Casual” and “Femininomenon” — and kickstarted off her own Naked In Manhattan Tour. She then signed to Island Records under Dan Nigro’s imprint Amusement Records and KRA International and released her long-awaited debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess in September 2023.

Chappell often talks about her sexuality in her music, and is known for her references to queer culture.

“Obviously I’m queer, I’m dating a woman, but I think people just wanna party,” she said during her VF interview. “I mean Britney [Spears]’s straight and she’s a gay icon, you know? Like, there’s so many straight people that are gay icons. I think it’s more so about the art.”

Is Chappell Roan Going on Tour With Olivia Rodrigo?

Chappell will be joining Olivia on her GUTS Tour from February to April 2024, serving as her opening act for much of the American leg of the “vampire” singer’s world tour.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.