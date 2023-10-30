Devon Lee Carlson is a certified “It-Girl,” but who is she exactly? The model-turned-CEO has a lot of business ventures under her belt — and seems to be friends with literally everyone in Hollywood! Keep reading to learn more about Devon.

Who Is Devon Lee Carlson?

Devon was born in Los Angeles, on August 3, 1994, making her a Leo! At the age of 17, she cofounded the brand Wildflower Cases with her mother, Michelle Carlson and sister, Sydney Carlson.

You won’t believe who helped kickstart the phone case company’s success … Miley Cyrus! In 2011, the former Disney Channel actress was captivated by one of Wildflower’s adorable handmade phone cases, shouting out the company on Twitter.

“I feel like the beauty of Wildflower is that we didn’t even have a plan to start a company,” Devon told Wonderland Magazine in 2022. “Everything that we did was just purely because of fun. We never thought of it as marketing, me and Sydney just did what we loved, which was taking cute pictures with our friends, and making outfits that match cases. Just being girly girls! So when Miley Cyrus tweeted me, I made the newspaper because of it! It was such a different scale of things.”

Since the company’s launch in 2011, Devon’s phone cases have been sported by celebrities like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Known for her unique Y2K sense of style, Devon is often regarded as the “Internet’s It-Girl,” for her impact on fashion trends.

Who Is Devon Lee Carlson Dating?

In November 2023, it was reported that the social media star is dating actor Duke Nicholson. ICYMI, Duke is the grandson of Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson, and has followed in his famous grandfather’s footsteps with minor roles in Jordan Peele‘s Us.

You also might recognize Duke from the cover of Lana Del Rey‘s 2019 album Norman F–king Rockwell.

Why Did Devon Lee Carlson and Jesse Rutherford Break Up?

Devon was in a long-term relationship with The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford from 2015 to 2021. While they were together, the two were super public with their romance, with Devon even starring in multiple of Jesse’s music videos — they were even elected “2019’s most 2019 couple” by GQ Magazine.

However, multiple sources claimed the couple had split after six years of dating in November 2021. Nearly one year later, the breakup was confirmed by Devon in September 2022 on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.