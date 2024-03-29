ILLIT may have just debuted, but fans are already dying to learn more about each member in HYBE’s newest girl group. One such member includes ILLIT’s leader, Yunah, who is described as bringing the “energy” into the group.

Keep reading to learn more about Yunah.

Who Is Yunah?

Yunah was born in Chungju, South Korea, on January 15, 2004, making her a Capricorn. She trained for over years at HYBE, the longest of her ILLIT members, before competing on R U NEXT? which eventually created the girl group.

“What I experienced and learned during R U Next? proves to be most helpful when I’m on stage,” Yunah told Nylon Magazine in March 2024. “As I prepared for our Debut Show ILLIT: I’LL (SHOW) IT, memories and lessons from R U Next? flooded back to me. Reminding myself of the challenges I’ve overcome throughout the show allows me to manage the stress and nervousness, and gives me the confidence to perform in front of a larger audience.”

During the group’s interview with ILLIT, Yunah revealed she brings the “energy” to ILLIT, and listed BTS as having a “significant impact on my journey towards becoming a K-pop artist.”

Who Are ILLIT?

The group was formed from R U Next?, a survival show which originally aired in September 2023, which had over 20 K-pop trainees compete against one another in order to debut as HYBE’s next girl group.

ILLIT was formerly known as ILL-IT, and is managed by HYBE sub-label Belift Lab. The group’s name is a mashup between the words “I’ll” and “it,” meaning that you have the potential to be anything if you have the will to do so.

The group officially debuted on March 25, 2024, with their EP SUPER REAL ME, and includes members Yunah, Moka, Minju, Wonhee and Iroha, with former member Youngseo leaving the group in January 2024.

I’LLIT is the third girl group to debut under HYBE, BTS’ music company, following Le Sserafim from Source Music in May 2022 and NewJeans from ADOR in July of the same year.

“At HYBE LABELS, there are so many artists with amazing careers that we look up to,” Moka told Nylon of their girl group conterparts. “I do feel a bit intimidated, but we’re eager to showcase our individual charms and personalities as we strive to become great artists ourselves. What makes us stand out is that we have a playful and high-spirited vibe, like fun high school students, that everyone would like to hang out with!”

