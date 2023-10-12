Iris Apatow has become a rising star in her own right. Often referred to as Olivia Rodrigo‘s best friend and roommate — or the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann and the sister of Euphoria‘s Maude Apatow, she’s now starred in her fair share of acting projects. That being said, many fans are interested in the young star’s dating life, as she’s been connected to a fellow “nepo baby” in the past (bet you can’t guess which one!).

Who Is Iris Apatow Dating?

Iris is seemingly dating model Henry Haber, after she posted an Instagram Story of the two for Valentine’s Day in 2023. “I love you is an understatement,” she wrote at the time.

It’s unclear if the two are still together as of October 2023, since the last photos posted of one another are on Henry’s IG page in July 2023, after the pair vacationed together in Italy.

ICYMI, Iris and sister Maude starred in many movie alongside their mother and directed by their father, including Knocked Up, This Is 40 and Funny People. Recently, Iris starred in her father’s movie on Netflix called The Bubble.

The young star has touched upon working with her parents now as an adult rather than as a kid for Interview Magazine in April 2022. “Working with them as an 18-year-old, I felt the weight and the expectations to really do my part and work hard, because I was in such a privileged situation,” she explained.

“I wasn’t six anymore, I couldn’t laugh around and not memorize my lines. That’s what made it amazing, because we all worked together and very hard as a family. I had dad every day with me on set, but when mom would come in, it was so nice. Everyone kind of wants their mom at work sometimes! So, I was in a situation where I could have the comfort of my mom, and it was really nice to eat lunch with her and stuff. It’s definitely something I’m very lucky to have in my life, memories of working with my family throughout my life, especially at my age it’s really cool to look back on.”

Who Has Iris Apatow Dated?

Iris’ ex-boyfriend is Ryder Robinson, Kate Hudson’s son. During an Entertainment Tonight interview in March 2022, she was asked about her relationship with Ryder at the time.

“Our families have known each other since we were babies and I just didn’t really pay him any mind,” she laughed. “Recently, I don’t know, he got cuter. He’s an angel.”

It’s unclear what went down between the two, since it appears Iris has since moved on. However, it seems like the two are still on good terms as they still follow one another on Instagram!

