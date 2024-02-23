If you’re a fan of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series, you were probably super excited to see who would be playing Jet in the Netflix live-action adaptation.

Who Plays Jet In ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’?

Sebastian, 24, is pretty new to the TV world, although, he did make small appearances in I Know What You Did Last Summer and Solve. He comes from a theatre background, and according to his Facebook page, he studied at Berklee College of Music. He’s represented by Brookside Artist Management and CESD talent agency.

The Netflix actor attended the Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center in New York, where he starred in several musicals including Heathers the Musical and Prom Queen.

Following the red premiere of Avatar: The Last Airbender in February 2024, the actor took to Instagram to express his excitement for the live-action series.

He wrote, “I can’t wait for everyone to see this show. It’s gonna take your breath away. 🌾⚔️ Such a pleasure to be reunited with this amazingly talented group of artists. Thank you @avatarnetflix for bringing us all back together.

ICYMI, Jet is a character from Avatar: The Last Airbender that leads a small band of young Earth Nation children called the Freedom Fighters. The complicated character possesses a hatred for the Fire Nation after his parents were killed by the totalitarian regime when he was younger. He goes to extreme lengths to exact his revenge, even to the point of endangering innocent lives in a raid of a small Fire Nation-occupied Earth Kingdom town.

Sebastian’s Jet appears in episodes 3 and 4 in the Netflix live-action series.

Who Else Stars In ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender?

The series stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu will play Prince Zuko of the Fire Nation. Additionally, the show stars Yvonne Chapman as Kyoshi, Lizzy Yu as Princess Azula, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Maria Zhang as Suki and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh.

Amber Midthunder will play Princess Yue and Utkarsh Ambudkar plays King Bumi, the ancient ruler of the Earth Kingdom city of Omashu. Teen Wolf alum Arden Cho will play June, a tough bounty hunter known for her ruthless efficiency, and Nathaniel Arcand is set to play Chief Arnook, father to Princess Yue and leader of their tribe.

