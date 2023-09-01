Everyone wants a piece of One Piece — or at least, Roronoa Zoro. The three-sworded swordsman played by Mackenyu in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the legendary anime has fans in a frenzy! Keep reading to learn more about the Japanese actor.

Who Plays Roronoa Zoro In Netflix’s ‘One Piece’?

Mackenyu plays the legendary swordsman in Netflix’s One Piece series.

“Focused, driven, mysterious,” Mackenyu said of his tsundere character to Games Radar in June 2023. “These are at the heart of who he is as a person and the basis of what he wants to accomplish.”

ICYMI, One Piece follows the journey of the Straw Hat pirate crew, led by a flexible young boy named Monkey D. Tuffy who dreams of being “king of the pirates.” The live-action series premiered on August 31, 2023, with 8 episodes.

Along with Mackenyu as Zoro, the cast includes Iñaki Godoy playing Monkey D. Tuffy, Emily Rudd as navigator Nami, Taz Skylar is the womanizing chef Vinsmoke Sanji and Jacob Romero Gibson as slingshot wielder Usopp.

“Fans who love anime want to see it come to life exactly as they know it, however, translating to live action is not an easy thing and sometimes requires changes and additions as well as editing down to fit into a series,” Mackenyu told the outlet. “People unfamiliar with the anime can enjoy it as something original and that’s how everyone should enjoy it, as a new original that’s based on anime source material.”

Who Is Mackenyu?

Mackenyu, 26, is one of the most famous actors in Japan, starring in many other adaptations of popular manga series, including JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter I, Tokyo Ghoul S, Rurouni Kenshin: The Final and Knights of the Zodiac.

The Japanese actor is the son of the late, internationally-renowned actor and martial artist Sonny Chiba, who starred in movies such as Kill Bill: Volume I, The Street Fighter, Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift and G.I. Samurai.

Mackenyu was born in Los Angeles, which is also where he grew up. As a child, Mackenyu had many interests including horseback riding, Yabusame (Japanese archery), Kyokushin Karate, and he placed third at the US Kyokushin Karate Nationals in middle school. He attended Beverly Hills High School in their Advanced Placement Program, where he was active in gymnastics, water polo and wrestling.

Is Mackenyu Married?

In January 2023, it was announced that Mackenyu was privately married to a non-celebrity woman. As he’s extremely private about his personal life, the identity of his wife has not been revealed.

