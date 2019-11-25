It’s hard to believe, but Corbyn Besson is turning 21 years old on Monday, November 25! The singer was only 18 when Why Don’t We formed back in 2016.

As fans know, the five-piece boyband comprised of Corbyn, Zach Herron, Jack Avery, Daniel Seavey and Jonah Marais, rose to fame after appearing in Logan Paul‘s YouTube videos. Since then, WDW has amassed a pretty impressive social media following with over 4 million followers on the band’s Instagram account and even released their debut album, 8 Letters.

If you’re a major Limelight who can’t get enough of these five boys and their amazing singing voices, then J-14 has you covered with everything you ever needed to know about the Why Don’t We boys.

Scroll through our gallery and get to know all things Corbyn, Zach, Jack, Daniel and Jonah!

