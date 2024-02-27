Was Ariana Grande‘s leaked song “Fantasize” almost for Lily-Rose Depp‘s character in HBO series The Idol?

Was Ariana Grande’s Leaked Song ‘Fantasize’ was For ‘The Idol’?

It’s not confirmed whether or not Ariana’s song “Fantasize,” which was illegally leaked in 2023, was actually for HBO’s The Idol. The “Yes, And?” singer, however, did reveal that the unreleased track was for a project that ultimately fell through.

“That wasn’t my song, it wasn’t for me,” Ariana explained during a Feb. 26 appearance on the Zach Sang Show, noting that she’d written it for an unnamed TV show. “It was like a parody of this girl group vibe.”

With that small tidbit of information, fans immediately rushed to social media for theories as to what the ’90s-inspired song could’ve been used for.

One popular TikTok user named GirlBossTown, said that the song was so “Jocelyn vibes,” referencing Lily-Rose’s character in The Idol, an HBO series that followed a female pop singer which premiered in June 2023.

“My guess is that it was supposed to be for The Idol and was supposed to be one of Jocelyn’s songs,” the TikTok creator claimed. “And either [Ariana] wrote it because she has a good relationship with [The Idol co-creator] Abel [Tesfaye] and wanted to demo it to show Lily-Rose Depp … or she was trying out for the process of being in The Idol.”

However, most fans in the comments disagree with the theory, claiming that “Fantasize” could’ve been for another show called Girls5Eva. The comedy series ran for three seasons and followed former members of a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 1990s.

Regardless of what the song was for, the “thank u, next” singer took note of her fans’ love for “Fantasize,” which went viral on TikTok, and incorporated it into her new album Eternal Sunshine, which drops on March 8, 2024.

“I kind of gave them Ariana’s version of that on the album,” she said. “They’re completely different now. So although you’ve heard them — because you stole them — they’re very different now.”

