With The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes starring Rachel Zegler returning us to the world of Panem again, fans are dying for more prequels.

Keep reading for details on what the author, director and writers have said about more Hunger Games prequels.

Is There Going to Be More ‘Hunger Games’ Prequels?

With one prequel down, Entertainment Weekly asked franchise director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobsonif if more were on the horizon. Both revealed they would be delighted, but only if Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins laid down the groundwork.

“I liked being part of the series originally because the stories are great,” Francis, who directed the four original Hunger Games movies along with the new prequel, told EW. “But what was always gratifying was that they were always about something. Suzanne [Collins] always writes from a thematic foundation. The original ones were all about the consequences of war. [Songbirds and Snakes is] about the state of nature. That’s what makes them feel rich and not superficial, and I think it’s why they’ve stood the test of time, honestly.”

The diretcor explained that if the author had another “thematic idea” that she feels “fits” into the world of Panem, he would be delighted to do more prequels.

“Whether that’s with new people [or] familiar characters [like] Finnick, Haymitch, whoever — I’d be really interested in looking at it and being a part of it. But I don’t have any pull of just going, ‘I would love to do Finnick’s games.’ He’s a great character, but what’s the thematic underpinnings that make it worth telling and relevant?”

“If she has something to say, I want to hear it,” Nina said about Suzanne. “I’m fascinated by her perspective. I will always want to follow her lead.”

After the 2015 release of Mockingjay – Part 2, the director-producer duo were initially interested in making a prequel film which explained how the Hunger Games came to be. That was until Suzanne released her 2020 prequel novel about President Snow, which led them to bring that story to the big screen instead.

What Happens In Haymitch’s and Finnick’s Games?

Haymitch Abernathy (played by Woody Harrelson) won Hunger Games fans’ hearts everywhere for his dead-pan and dark humor, but do you know what happened in his own games?

The Hunger Games movies don’t include many details about Haymitch’s time as a tribute, but in the books both Katniss and Peeta watch his Games as research in the Catching Fire novel.

Haymitch was reaped as one of four tributes for the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the second Quarter Quell. This set of Games selected four children, instead of the usual two, from each District for a total of forty-eight tributes.

As for Finnick (played by Sam Claflin), he was the male victor from District 4 and the winner of the 65th Hunger Games, making him the youngest Victor ever at only 14 years old.

