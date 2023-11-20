From attending midnight premieres to The Hunger Games movies with his sister, to starring in the prequel starring Rachel Zegler — Nick Benson is a master of manifestation! The actor plays District 12’s male tribute in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which premiered on Friday, November 17, and tells J-14 exclusively, that it’s been “surreal” to star in one of his “favorite franchises of all time.”

Keep reading for J-14‘s exclusive interview with Nick.

First things first, Nick is a *huge* Hunger Games fan, from the original books to the Jennifer Lawrence-led movies! The actor, who you might recognize from Netflix’s 2022 series Boo, Bitch, said he, his sister and her friends used to even dress up to the movies’ premieres.

“We were there opening night for pretty much each movie. So, we were both really big fans,” he said of him and his sister. “We both read the books. So, because of that, it was very exciting that I found out that I got to be part of this franchise — because it’s one of my favorite franchises of all time.”

Naturally, we had to ask what his sister’s reaction was when he was cast as Jessup Diggs in the Hunger Games prequel.

“Well, I tried to keep it on the down low because I was actually on my way to visit her when I found out I got the role,” he recalled, before revealing when he eventually told his sister she understandably freaked out. The whole thing felt very full circle, Nick told J-14.