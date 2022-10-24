Is this the start of something new? After Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron both posted photos of themselves in front of East High, the high school from the High School Musical franchise which skyrocketed their careers, many fans suspected the ex-couple would be reprising their roles in the upcoming season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. So, will we be seeing the OG Gabriela and T as in Troy on our screens anytime soon? Keep reading to find out!

What Have Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron Said On HSMTMTS Season 4?

“Do you remember in kindergarten how you’d meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?” Vanessa captioned a June 2022 Instagram video of herself flashing a peace sign in front of East High, referring to her character’s line from the film. On top of that, an instrumental version of “Breaking Free” played in the background.

Exactly one month later, her High School Musical costar also posed in front of the famous high school which he shared on Instagram “Don’t you… Forget about me ✊🏼,” Zac captioned a snap of himself posing with his fist in the air, referencing The Breakfast Club.

“What can I say? I’m a trendsetter,” Vanessa joked to Entertainment Weekly in October 2022 about inspiring her former boyfriend, after explaining why she was at her Disney alma mater in the first place.

“My boyfriend was playing in Salt Lake [City] — he’s a baseball player,” The Princess Switch actress told Entertainment Weekly, referring to her current partner, Cole Tucker. “So, he was at the field [during the game] and I had rented a car and I was like, ‘I want to go check it out and take some pictures for old time’s sake.’”

Are Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron Starring in HSMTMTS Season 4?

While neither Vanessa nor Zac have confirmed whether they will return for HSMTMTS season 4, several of their costars are set to make a comback! So far, Disney+ confirmed that KayCee Stroh, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel would have special cameos on the sitcom.

“I don’t know,” Vanessa told EW on a possible cameo in HSMTMTS‘ season 4, “We leave it up to fate. Leave it up to the gods.”

Are you there, gods? It’s us, HSM fans.

