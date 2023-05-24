Have you fallen in love with the cast of XO, Kitty yet? The Netflix series follows Anna Cathcart as Kitty, who transfers to a high school in South Korea to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Choi Min-yeong). So, are any of the cast members of this swoon-worthy series in relationships themselves? Keep reading to find out.

The 10-episode series premiered on Netflix on May 18, 2023, and while the show takes place in the To All the Boys universe, “a lot of time has passed” since Lara Jean’s (Lana Condor) story ended and Kitty’s begins in South Korea.

Alongside Anna and Choi Min-yeong, the cast of XO, Kitty includes Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Peter Thurnwald as Alex, and newcomers Gia Kim as Yuri, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison and Regan Aliyah as Juliana.

As for the relationship status of the leading lady of XO, Kitty, Anna appears to be single right now, looking through her social media pages.

Along with Choi Min-yeong and Anna, XO, Kitty introduces Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, a student at KISS who is thrown into Kitty and Dae's love triangle.

“I think Min Ho is always loyal to Dae no matter what, but it really depends on if Dae’s loyal to him, right?” Sang Heon Lee exclusively told J-14 in May 2023. “And Kitty, I mean, she’s like a pebble that disrupted the water.”

Anna, for her part, teased the spinoff to J-14 in August 2022.

“There are so many things I want to tell everybody,” she said at the time. “She’s just in a very different stage, but she goes to Korea for boarding school. So, that’s the main thing I can share,”

Anna added, “Most things past that, I can’t really say too much. But yeah, it’s her adventure in Korea and her adventure of just figuring out who she is in high school.”

Scroll through the gallery below to uncover details on the cast of XO, Kitty‘s love lives.

