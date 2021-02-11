No Valentine’s Day plans? Cozy up with a good book! By now, you’ve probably watched every cheesy romantic comedy on Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ combined, so celebrate the holiday of love with a different medium and get sucked into a young adult novel.

It goes without saying that we must recommend the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy. If you’ve never actually read Lara Jean’s story, there’s no better time than now. With seriously romantic scenes between Lana Condor and Noah Centineo engrained in your brains while reading the epic page-turner, you’ll definitely be imagining the curly-haired actor every time Peter K is mentioned in the book.

If TATBILB isn’t your type, or you’ve already read it multiple times, we’ve rounded up a bunch of other books that should be devoured by book lovers everywhere. From classics like The Sun Is Also a Star to new novels like Fat Chance, Charlie Vega, there seriously is something for everyone! Looking for a new read to help get over your Valentine’s Day woes? Scroll through our gallery for all our best recommendations.

