Remembering Queen Elizabeth II. Young Hollywood’s biggest stars remembered the late monarch with heartfelt tributes after the news of her death at age 96 on September 8, 2022.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the Royal Family Twitter account announced. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Her Majesty’s death comes after Buckingham Palace released a statement earlier that day, revealing that her medical team is “concerned” for her “health.”

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace’s statement read. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Prior to her passing, Elizabeth was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. She was crowned as queen in 1953 and is survived by her and her late husband Prince Phillip’s children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, along with eight grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Over the years, various celebrities interacted with the late queen at various star-studded events in England. Liam Payne, for one, was invited to Buckingham Palace for the 2017 Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony. Following the event, the singer recounted his experience with Elizabeth on Instagram alongside a photo of them shaking hands.

“An absolute honour to meet the Queen today on such a fantastic occasion,” Liam wrote at the time. “Privileged to share the room with such inspirational @queensyoungleaders, hear their stories and how they are helping to rebuild and preserve a sometimes broken world.”

This wasn’t the first time he had the honor of meeting Elizabeth. Liam, alongside his former One Direction band members, also shook hands with the monarch in November 2012 when performing at the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Performance.

“Today, I met The Queen,” band member Harry Styles wrote on Twitter at the time. “Amazing night … Can’t believe it. Night!! xx.”

In 2009, both Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga shook hands with the queen. They both performed at the Royal Variety Performance that same year.

Years later, the former Disney Channel star recalled meeting the queen. “Actually, meeting her was scarier than the performance because I had to remember so much,” Miley shared on a French radio show in September 2013.

Since news of her death, some of these stars — and others — have posted messages to honor the Queen Elizabeth. Scroll through our gallery to read Young Hollywood’s heartfelt tributes.

