Warning: Spoilers ahead. Well, guys, the end is finally here. That’s right, on Friday, June 5, Netflix released the final 10 episodes of fan-favorite series 13 Reasons Why, and we’re seriously emotional about it! Along with the show’s final episode came a lot of answers to questions that viewers had over the past four seasons. So, buckle up, people, because we’re here to break it all down for you.

How did the show end? Well, after an emotional batch of episodes that kept viewers on the edge of their seats, the kids of Liberty High did experience another death among them. Yep, sorry to say, but the fan theories were true and Justin Foley tragically passed away after a battle with AIDS. In the finale, it was explained to fans that the character contracted HIV when living on the streets, and from using dirty needles because of his drug addiction. After he died, about halfway through the finale, Clay Jensen — Justin’s adopted brother — started to “see” him along with other dead characters, Bryce Walker and Montgomery de la Cruz.

When it came to justice for those characters, well, we’ll guess you’ll have to watch the whole show to find out!

Throughout the entire season, Clay dealt with his demons through therapy, and at the end of the show, he announced that he’s moving on from Liberty High to attend school at Brown University. He, and the rest of the gang, buried Hannah Baker’s infamous tapes from Season 1 — after a minor cameo from Katherine Langford herself — and promised to come to each other in a time of need.

Although the show may have come to its bittersweet end, the star, Dylan Minnette, recently dished on a possible spinoff series.

“I wouldn’t even begin to imagine what it would be, but I have no idea,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Would Clay Jensen be around? Who knows? I don’t know.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663

