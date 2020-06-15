Warning: Spoilers ahead. It’s been over a week since the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why hit Netflix, and fans can’t stop talking about the show’s shocking ending! But get this, you guys — neither can the series’ cast. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Devin Druid — otherwise known as Tyler Down — opened up about this character’s happy ending, and why it was well-deserved.

“I think seeing him having camaraderie with friends. With Clay and Tony and Charlie and Alex and everyone else and having that moment with the tapes in the box at the end, where they all do get to say goodbye,” he explained. “I think that in the way that it shows his progression, his growth through that, it is very satisfying to me at least being able to see him come out that other side in a way that he does feel more powerful in himself and he feels more comfortable, and he feels more secure with these people.”

And yes, the actor also addressed the heartbreaking death that happened in the series finale, saying that it “really impacted us all” to watch the fan-favorite character of Justin Foley die onscreen.

For those who missed it, Devin’s costar Dylan Minnette recently got real about filming the “emotional” hospital scene with costar Brandon Flynn in the show’s series finale.

“I remember in that final scene with Brandon and I in the hospital, Brian [Yorkey], who was directing, came in. We’d already done a couple takes and then he came in and said, ‘Okay, so this is the last scene you will ever shoot together, and rolling…’ And then we just did the take and I think they used the entirety of that whole take. It was very, very emotional,” Clay Jensen himself told EW in a recent interview.

He then added, “Of course it’s devastating and tragic and we know that people would love to see him survive, but I think that’s what makes it all the more powerful. Obviously it’s the most depressing move the show could make, but I feel like it’s also in line with the show to make that choice in the last episode, to make the most devastating choice.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.