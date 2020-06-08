Ever since the final season of 13 Reasons Why hit Netflix on June 5, 2020, there’s been one major question on everyone’s mind — who’s that cutie playing Charlie St. George? For those of you who missed it, the Liberty High quarterback totally stole the show during Season 4, especially when it came to his character’s relationship with Alex Standall!

Well, guys, meet Tyler Barnhardt, the actor who just stole your hearts! Who exactly is Tyler, you might ask? Where did he come from? What has he acted in before this? And most importantly — is he single? Not to worry, because J-14 went ahead and did some digging. Not only did we answer all your most-asked questions, but we uncovered a lot on the swoon-worthy actor — so fans might want to get ready to fall even more in love with him than they already are.

From his past roles to his love life, scroll through our gallery to uncover everything you need to know about Tyler, the actor who played Charlie St. George in 13 Reasons Why.

