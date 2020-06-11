Warning: Spoilers ahead. Well, guys, the end is finally here. That’s right, on Friday, June 5, Netflix released the final 10 episodes of fan-favorite series 13 Reasons Why, and we’re seriously emotional about it! For those who missed it, most of this season dealt with the aftermath of Bryce Walker and Monty de la Cruz’s deaths. One character, Winston Williams — who was introduced as Monty’s love interest in Season 3 — led the charge in finding out the truth about who really murdered Bryce.

Now that the show has finally come to an end, Deaken Bluman — who stole fans’ hearts as Winston — opened up about his character’s ending, during an interview with TVLine, and he said that he thinks the high school student “got what he needed” in the series finale. In the end, Alex Standall finally confessed to Winston and the actor said, “Somebody finally told Winston the truth. He appreciated that.” Once he knew the truth about the night Bryce drowned, Winston stopped threatening to go to the police with the information that he was Monty’s alibi.

“He wasn’t really going to the cops. He just wanted answers, and mentioning cops is scary to people,” the star admitted. “What made me sad was that he ended up alone. That’s the danger of searching for the truth. It’s not necessarily going to make you stronger. In fact, it’s probably going to break you a little.”

Don’t worry, guys, the 23-year-old also addressed THAT scene with Monty. You know, the one where Winston confessed his love for the football player.

“It was wonderful working with Timothy [Granaderos] in that scene. He’s such a talented actor. We’re actually from the same vicinity in Michigan, so that really grounded Winston and Monty from the beginning, us being able to relate to one another. It was a match made in Netflix, without them even knowing. And I got chills when I read [that prom scene] for the first time,” he revealed. “In developing that relationship, I was always referring to flashbacks that the show never had.

He continued, “Them jumping in the car and going to Palm Springs for the weekend, listening to great music and getting to know each other and really falling in love. People didn’t get to see that, but hopefully they felt that. It wasn’t just a one-night stand. They had a lot of love and a lot of fun together.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.