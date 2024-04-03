Following fan backlash, aespa’s Karina and actor Lee Jae Wook have officially announced their breakup — just weeks after confirming their relationship. The news comes after the K-pop star had to issue a groveling apology to fans, who even drove a “protest truck” outside of her label to express their outrage over her new relationship at the time.

Lee, 25, and Karina, 23, were announced to be dating in late February 2024, per a report by Korean outlet Dispatch. The had two first met at the Prada fashion show in Milan on January 14, and began dating shortly thereafter, per the outlet.

Hours after news of their relationship dropped, both Lee and Karina’s agencies confirmed their romantic relationship.

“The two are getting to know each other,” Lee Jae Wook’s agency CJes Studios stated. “Lee Jae Wook is currently filming [a drama], and as this involves his private life, we ask for warm respect to be shown.”

However, things didn’t last very long — as both Lee and Karina’s labels announced their split on Tuesday, April 2.

“Actor Lee Jae Wook decided to break up with Karina to concentrate on work. The two of them will continue to support each other as colleagues working in the same industry,” said Lee’s agency in a press release.

The breakup was also confirmed by Karina’s agency.

“Karina and Lee Jae Wook have decided to go their separate ways,” an SM Entertainment official told The Korea Herald.

The news of their breakup comes after weeks of backlash from aespa fans — who even sent a truck to SM Entertainment that included an electronic billboard that said: “Is the love given to you by your fans not enough?” Following the incident, Karina issued an apology to fans on Instagram, where she vowed “to heal the wounds” she had inflicted.

“I apologize for surprising you greatly,” wrote the singer, while pledging to show fans a “more mature and hardworking side” in future. This incident isn’t an isolated one — as it’s a quick insight on the reality of K-pop stars personal lives being dictated by “super fans” in South Korea. Last October, BLACKPINK singer Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun ended their relationship just two months after they said they were dating. ICYMI, Karina has been a member of four-member girl group aespa since 2020, where she serve’s as the band’s leader, center and face of the group. The girl group are best known for songs “Next Level” and “Savage.” As for Lee, the 25-year-old is a renowned actor and model, who is best known for starring in Netflix’s fantasy drama series Alchemy of Souls in 2022. His upcoming show The Impossible Heir is set for Disney+, which premiered in February 2024.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.