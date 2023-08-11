Olivia Rodrigo might be one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now, but like so many before her, she first got her start on Disney Channel! Starring in Bizaardvark alongside Madison Hu, the two Disney stars played two best friends that make videos for their online comedy channel. Keep reading to see if the two are still friends, relationship updates and more.

When Did ‘Bizaardvark’ End?

For those who missed it, Bizaardvark went on to air for three seasons, before the iconic Disney Channel show came to an end in 2019. The show starred Olivia, Madison, DeVore Ledridge, Ethan Wacker and Jake Paul.

Following her time on Bizaardvark, Olivia went on to star in the first 3 seasons of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The Grammy-winning singer has since described life as a Disney star — especially at such a young age — as pretty isolating. “It’s a multi-camera sitcom, so literally every set is within a yard of each other,” she told Elle Magazine in May 2021. “You just walk to the different sets.”

Working on Disney also left her with a bit of an identity crisis. “‘Who the f–k am I? Who cares about me? How do I treat people?'” she remembered thinking at the time. “Most 14-year-olds aren’t in a room with adults being like, ‘So, what’s your brand?'”

Are Olivia Rodrigo and Madison Hu Still Friends?

Madison and Olivia still remain best friends to this day! Olivia even admitted that Madison is her “best friend in the whole world” and she refers to Madison as her “soul mate.”

On top of that, Madison appeared in Olivia’s music video for “bad idea right?” in August 2023, along with Liv’s other BFFs, Iris Apatow and Tate McRae.

Olivia posted about the already iconic music video via Instagram shortly after it premiere.

She wrote, “bad idea right? is out everywhere!!!! I had such a fun time making this song with @dan_nigro in nyc last year. we wrote the chorus as a joke but we loved it so much we made it into a full fledged song lol! I had a ball making the music video with my friends @petrafcollins @madisonhu @tatemcrae @irisapatow and I’m so happy it’s out in the world. u can listen and watch now!!!!!”

