Call her Mrs. Perfectly Fine! Sophie Turner was seen out with Taylor Swift — famous ex of her now estranged husband Joe Jonas — just weeks after news of her divorce with the JoBro hit the web. So, have Sophie and Taylor always been close? Keep reading for details on their friendship, timeline and more.

How Did Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift Meet?

Sophie and Taylor first met through an appearance on the Graham Norton Show in 2019, while the Game of Thrones actress was dating Taylor’s now-infamous ex-boyfriend Joe. After their first meeting, Sophie told Extra that Taylor was a “really sweet girl” and they have stayed friends ever since.

But of course, the pair also share a (now) mutual ex partner — “Mr. Perfectly Fine” himself. Joe officially filed for divorce from Sophie in September 2023. The couple were married for four years and shared two children together before calling it quits.

Just weeks after Sophie and Joe announced their divorce, Taylor was seen with the English actress on a night out in New York City. The two friends walked arm and arm together as paparazzi shot their photos.

Prior to the divorce filing, Taylor, Sophie and Joe seemed to all be pretty close. Joe even spoke about where he and Taylor stand while appearing on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” in May 2023.

“I’m cool with Taylor,” Joe began. “We’re cool.” He added of her very loyal fanbase: “I hope to think they like me … No one f–ks with the Swifties, you know?”

What Is the Connection Between Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas?

Joe and Taylor dated for several months in 2008, until things turned sour after the Disney Channel alum broke up with the pop star through a 27-second phone call. This inspired multiple songs by Taylor, including, of course, “Mr. Perfectly Fine.”

For her part, Sophie entered Joe’s life in 2016, and the pair married in 2019. Oh, and she’s always been a *major* Swiftie.

Sophie hilariously posted a screenshot of “Mr. Perfectly Fine” on her Instagram Stories shortly after the Eras Tour performer rereleased Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April 2021. She captioned the post, “It’s not NOT a bop,” which Taylor later reposted, writing: “Forever bending the knee for the [queen] of the north,” referencing Sophie’s GOT character.

