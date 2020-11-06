Songstress ARIA — who fans may recognize as Aria Brooks from All That on Nickelodeon — gave J-14 an exclusive first look at the powerful music video for her original song “Am I Next?” Throughout the meaningful visual, the 13-year-old singer reflects on dangers facing her generation and the Black community. She also opens up about the importance of speaking out for social justice. Amid black-and-white clips of her singing the song, viewers watch as clips from Black Lives Matter protests flash across the screen.

“I wrote ‘Am I Next?’ back in July. And it truly has been a struggle. First and foremost, I cannot express how much I am grateful for this experience. I feel extremely blessed by the supportive people backing me and cheering me on. With all that in mind, this process has still presented us with setback after setback,” Aria explained in a candid Instagram post about what the song means to her. “I wanted to release the single back in August, but I learned that I have to do things when God wants me to do it. These setbacks were merely the devil trying to discourage us and put a damper on this song that is near and dear to me.”

The young star added, “The subject matter is so important to me and I truly poured my heart out in this song.”

Make sure to watch the “Am I Next?” music video above and click here to stream the single.

