Singer Ariana Grande might be headed to court. On Thursday, January 16, Billboard reported that singer, songwriter and music producer Josh Stone, who performs under the name DOT, filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the singer and Universal Music Corporation. He alleged that Ariana’s producer, Tommy Brown, heard his song, called “You Need I Got It,” and took key elements for “7 Rings.”

As fans know, the chorus of Ariana’s song repeated the line “I want it / I got it / I want it / I got it.” Similarly, the chorus from “You Need I Got It” repeated “You need it / I got it / You want it / I got it.”

The complaint, which was filed in New York federal court, also claimed that two separate musicologists analyzed both songs. According to the suit, the musicologists said that the notes and lyrics within the songs are “identical.”

“Literally, every single one of the 39 respective notes of ‘7 Rings’ is identical with the 39 notes of [‘You Need I Got It’] from a metrical placement perspective,” the suit read. “Said another way, the rhythm and placement of the notes and lyrics are identical.”

Josh’s attorney estimated that since its release, “7 Rings” has earned over $10 million. He also noted the song broke records for the most Spotify streams in a 24 hour period.

He has asked the court for declaratory judgment of copyright infringement, which would stop Ariana and Universal from any other acts of infringement. Josh has also asked for another judgement ordering Ariana and Universal to deliver “7 Rings” for destruction along with actual damages and profits attributable to the infringement or, alternatively, statutory damages.

In a statement, Josh’s attorney said, “This lawsuit is about protecting artists and their work. Josh’s song was taken and used without his consent, without his knowledge and without a license. It is copyright infringement. Laws were specifically created to protect artists like Josh from copyright infringement. Those laws were violated and Josh has rights that we are now exercising to right that wrong.”

