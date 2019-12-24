Ariana Grande Opens Up About Her 'Ups And Downs' During The 'Sweetener' Tour

On Sunday, December 22, Ariana Grande stepped on the stage for the final time in 2019. Not only did the 26-year-old conclude her 100-stop Sweetener World Tour in Inglewood, California, but she opened up about the struggles she endured along the way.

After the final show wrapped, the singer’s manager Scooter Braun took to Instagram with a touching tribute to Ariana. In his lengthy caption, the 38-year-old music mogul commended the pop star’s work ethic, and “strength.”

“You did it. I know all the hard nights. I know all the pain and the struggle. I remember all our talks and I also know it was your decision and your strength that got you through it,” he wrote alongside a video of him embracing the “Thank U, Next” singer. “You are exactly who you claim to be. You not only did it… you found your joy again with the fans night after night. You found your joy in your family and friends. You found your joy in your music.”

Ariana was quick to respond. She expressed her gratitude for her team and thanked Scooter for all his help during her uber-successful career.

“Wait this video. I’m crying,” she commented. “I can’t really put into words how I feel yet. But thank you for all that you and [Allison Kaye] have done/dealt with to help me make it to the finish line. As a manager and friend I appreciate you so very much.”

“Thanks for being there for all the ups and downs, triumphs and midnight mental breakdowns,” she added in a separate comment.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time Ariana has been candid about her mental health. In April, the “Side To Side” singer took to social media and posted images of her brain scan, which showed signs of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Since 2017, the singer has been through a lot. Between the tragedy that struck her concert in Manchester and the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September 2018, she’s been very open with fans about her constant struggles.

She even opened up about her mental health on the Sweetener track “Get Well Soon.”

“Looking back at it now from a healthier place, it’s probably one of the most important songs I’ll ever write,” she admitted in an August 2018 interview.

