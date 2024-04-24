From prom queen to scream queen! Avantika is in her horror movie era, as the Mean Girls actress is joined by Spider-Man actor Jacob Batalon for Tarot, a film that follows a group of college friends who start dying in ways that are related to their fortunes after having their tarot cards read.

When Does ‘Tarot’ Come Out?

Tarot will be released in theatres on May 3, 2024.

Originally titled Horrorscope, the film was directed and written by Spenser Cohen and Ana Halberg, and is based on Nicholas Adams‘s 1992 novel of the same name.

“When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings – never use someone else’s deck – they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards,” reads an official synopsis for the movie. “One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death to escape the future foretold in their readings.”

Who Is In the ‘Tarot’ Cast?

Along with Avantika and Jacob, the movie hosts a slew of young Hollywood stars, including Larsen Thompson, Harriet Slater, Wolfgang Novogratz, Adain Bradley, Humberly González and Alana Boden.

ICYMI, Avantika is best known for playing Karen Smith in the 2024 Mean Girls movie, which premiered in theatres earlier this year — however, she’s been acting for much longer than that.

When she was a child, she starred in multiple Indian movies, such as Babu Baga Busy and Agnathavasi.

She’s also starred in Disney+’s Diary of a Future President and Spin, Netflix movie Senior Year — and also appeared in an episode of HBO’s The Sex Lives of College Girls alongside her Mean Girls costar, Renee Rapp! On top of that, she’s set to star in the upcoming Disney+ adaptation of the popular fantasy YA series, A Crown of Wishes.

Along with her busy acting repertoire, Avantika is also currently doubling as a college student at Columbia University, which she enrolled in 2023.

“My whole life I’ve been friends with actors and just surrounded by people in the entertainment industry,” she told Marie Claire in 2024. “I think coming to college, I was like, ‘What am I possibly gonna talk to them about,'” she continued. “It’s been really nice to have my identity not just tied to my career. To have all these people in my life who are now helping me cultivate all these other facets of myself that I have never before got to really dive into.”

