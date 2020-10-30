Celebrate Halloween with Baby Ariel because the triple threat — whose real name is Ariel Martin — is the guest star on the season 2 premiere of Nickelodeon’s The Substitute, which is now hosted by Juanpa Zurita! Using a full costume and prosthetics to hide her identity, Ariel is transformed into three completely unrecognizable characters as she goes undercover to play some major pranks on her biggest fans.

In our exclusive first look, Ariel plays a haunted house employee whose biggest adversary is a scarecrow. During the episode she also dresses an apothecary shop owner who is often suspected of being a witch and a field trip volunteer/full-time ghost hunter who is desperate to finally prove that the supernatural exists! Make sure to watch the video above and check out Ariel’s episode of The Substitute on Nickelodeon on Saturday, October 31, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.