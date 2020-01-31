Is Bella Thorne engaged to Benjamin Mascolo? That seemed to be the question on some people’s minds after the 22-year-old shared a cryptic post that hinted at an upcoming wedding.

The Shake It Up alum took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of her beau on a boat in Venice, Italy on Thursday, January 30. She captioned the photo with three diamond ring emojis and wrote, “Big announcement coming soon. I’m so happy. Boats in Venice.”

It was unclear what her “big announcement” might be, but naturally, fans took to the comments section and asked Bella if this meant she was engaged.

“You put a ring on the caption is it what I think it is?” one curious fan asked. Another added, “OMG if she is engaged…OMG.”

A third couldn’t contain their excitement, “Bro I am here for this, let me see you in a wedding dress!”

Shortly after her post, Benjamin took to his Instagram Stories and praised his “superhero” girlfriend.

“This girl is my superhero, she works harder than anyone I’ve ever met and she is so amazing,” he captioned a photo of Bella laying in bed. “I love you sweetie.”

As fans know, Bella was first linked to the Italian singer in April 2019 when they were spotted packing on the PDA while out to lunch near the beach in San Diego just days after she announced her split from ex-boyfriend Mod Sun.

For those who missed it, Bella and Mod Sun were in an open relationship for almost a year. Previously, she dated YouTube star Tana Mongeau. Bella first started dating the internet star after they shared a steamy kiss at the Life Is Beautiful music festival. After that, they were pretty much inseparable until they both entered into relationships with other men while still dating each other. Ultimately, Bella and Tana announced their split on Twitter in February 2019.

“Tana and I aren’t together anymore, [please] stop asking. We love you guys,” she wrote at the time.

