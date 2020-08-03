It’s safe to say Landry Bender grew up fast! The actress turned 20 years old on Monday, August 3, which means it’s been almost four full years since Best Friends Whenever said its bittersweet goodbye to Disney Channel. Yep, after two season, the fan-favorite series came to an end on December 22, 2016, and viewers were seriously heartbroken.

For those who forgot, the series followed the story of two teenage BFFs, Cyd and Shelby, who find themselves with the ability to time travel thanks to one of their neighbors. Together, the girls and their friends have some pretty major adventures in both the future and the past!

Aside from Landrey, the show also starred Lauren Taylor, Gus Kamp, Ricky Garcia, Benjamin Royer and Matthew Royer. Some of the stars have stayed in Hollywood scene and some have since stepped out of the spotlight! Scroll through the gallery to see what the cast of Best Friends Whenever is up to now.

