Billie Eilish, Zayn Malik and Camila Cabello are just several of the 200 musical artists that are petitioning to put an end to AI music. Musical artists everywhere fear that the new technology will “will set in motion a race to the bottom for the music industry.”

The Artists Rights Alliance, an advocacy group for musicians, is teaming up with industry leaders to call for change in the growing AI music software.

On April 1, 2024, the organization started off their declaration saying, “We, the undersigned members of the artist and songwriting communities, call on AI developers, technology companies, platforms and digital music services to cease the use of artificial intelligence to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists.”

In an effort to prevent artists from being “undermined” and denied “fair compensation for [their] work,” the group is calling for business’ to cease use of the program.

It’s important to note that they aren’t asking to stop all of AI. “Make no mistake: we believe that, when used responsibly, AI has enormous potential to advance human creativity and in a manner that enables the development and growth of new and exciting experiences for music fans everywhere.”

Instead, they request that “all AI developers, technology companies, platforms and digital music services to pledge that they will not develop or deploy AI music-generation technology, content or tools that undermine or replace the human artistry of songwriters and artists.”

The petition has also been signed by other well-known celebrities including Billie’s brother FINNEAS, Katy Perry, Chappell Roan, Imagine Dragons, J Balvin, the Jonas Brothers, Metro Boomin, Noah Kahan, Stevie Wonder and so much more.

Many other artists have chimed in on the use of AI over the past two years, from Queen’s Brian May to Drake. Just last year, the “One Dance” singer voiced his disapproval for the new technology, after a song was made using Drake and The Weeknd‘s voice that ended up on Spotify and Apple Music.

Bad Bunny also voiced shared frustration with the new software in November 2023. Similar to Drake, Benito’s voice was used in a song that he had no knowledge of.

The singer shared his thoughts on the track with fans on his WhatsApp channel saying, “If you guys like that sh–ty song that is viral on TikTok, leave this group right now. You guys don’t deserve to be my friends.”

