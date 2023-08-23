BLACKPINK in your area! The biggest girl group in the world has finally returned with a new song in August 2023. Members Jennie Kim, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa dropped “The Girls” on Wednesday, August 23, which is included in the soundtrack for their video game titled BLACKPINK The Game. Keep reading for a lyric breakdown and more!

BLACKPINK ‘The Girls’ Lyric Breakdown

“The Girls” is a new BLACKPINK song from the soundtrack of the group’s video game titled BLACKPINK The Game, which was also released on Wednesday, August 23. The track is a quintessential BLACKPINK song, dripped in their usual confidence and girl crush concept.

“Live fast, we do it like that,” they sing in the chorus. “And we don’t lie, we born to be mad. Better come right or never come back. Don’t mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls.”

Simply put: don’t mess … with the girls.

This will serve as the girls’ first musical release in 2023, with their last being The Album, which dropped in September 2022.

BLACKPINK are currently on their world tour, Born Pink, which kicked off in October 2022. So far, the girl group has visited 23 countries worldwide, and are set to end tour with a grand finale in Seoul, South Korea in September 2023.

Which Members of BLACKPINK Have Released Solo Music?

All of the members of BLACKPINK have become mega superstars in their own right, with each dropping their very own solo projects outside of the K-pop group.

The first member to go solo was Jennie, with her single “SOLO,” which dropped in November 2018. Next was Lisa with “LALISA” and “Money” in 2021 and Rosé’s “On the Ground” in that same year. Jisoo was the fourth and final BLACKPINK member to go solo, dropping her single and music video for “Flower” in March 2023.

“I’m still discovering my own color,” Jennie told Rolling Stone in May 2022. “I love vocals, rap, dance — I can contain all of that in a single song. I have that diversity. Jennie in BLACKPINK has a limited image, but I have so many other things I like. There’s a lot of things I can do. The Jennie you’ve seen so far has been practice.”

