He’s a total star! Disney Channel fans may know Booboo Stewart as Jay from the Descendants franchise, but the actor is continuing to kill it in other roles.

In fact, he made his debut on Freeform’s Good Trouble in 2022 just two years after slaying as Willie in Julie and the Phantoms. While nabbing onscreen roles, the California native has also kicked off a career as an artist.

“I think they definitely overlap. Even before I was taking art seriously, I remember that, for a character, I made a drawing of what I wanted his presence to be like,” Booboo shared during an interview with Schön! Magazine in February 2021. “I think the fun thing about acting is that you can draw inspiration from anywhere. I actually just finished a movie called Those Who Walk Away and I used Francis Bacon paintings as part of my character study.”

Other than being a fan of other art, the former Disney Channel star has created some of his own.

“I feel for the most part it happens naturally. Sometimes I’ll specifically place, but something I like to do is sit in a chair in front of my painting and just kind of wait until something sparks,” he said of his paintings. “I like that each person will have their own interpretation.”

While he loves getting the chance to be creative, acting is definitely Booboo’s first love. Other than the Descendants franchise, the actor played the role of werewolf Seth Clearwater in the Twilight franchise, a role which shaped him as an actor.

“I was 16 years old [when we made the movie] and they had to cut my hair short,” the actor recalled on Christy Carlson Romano‘s “Christy’s Kitchen Throwback” YouTube series in March 2020. “Honestly, the whole era of my life was very crazy, very interesting.”

It’s safe to say that things never slowed down for the star, considering he did go on to appear in a few more successful franchises. While he stays off social media and has a love for art, Booboo’s first love is still acting.

“I really can’t wait to be filming again,” the star also gushed to Schön! Magazine. “I love diving into a character’s life and feeling the energy of a TV or movie set.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Booboo’s transformation over the years.

