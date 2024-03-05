More Suga? The BTS member is set to release a concert film about the encore of his 2023 Agust D tour titled D-Day: The Movie. Not only that, but BTS members Jimin, Jung Kook and RM will be making appearances! Keep reading for everything we know.

Suga’s label HYBE and Trafalgar Releasing revealed that D-Day: The Movie will be released worldwide, with showings on April 10 and April 13. The Korean rapper, who began his mandatory military enlistment in September 2023, shared his excitement in a video message to fans in March 2024.

“It’s been a while and I’m back with a video to share some very special news with our dear ARMY,” he begins. “Do you remember Suga Agust D Tour ‘D-Day’ … the finale to my solo tour last summer? The D-Day tour was so meaningful because it told the story of my journey as both Suga and Agust D. The emotions I felt during the finale are still so vivid, as it was the last concert of the tour. And now, that very D-Day the final concert will be released in theaters worldwide!”

“I’m so happy, proud and excited,” he added. “I hope you’ll enjoy it as much as the concert meant to me.”

Suga has released three albums under solo moniker Agust D, which is the stage name he used before debuting with BTS in 2013. It’s an anagram of Suga, along with DT (D Town) which is a nod to his hometown city of Daegu. He released his first album Agust D in 2016, D-2 in 2020 and D-Day in 2024, before launching his world tour — the first BTS member to do so.

This isn’t the first time Suga has released a film, as he released a documentary called Road to D-Day about the process of making his third album, which was released on Disney+ on April 21, 2023.

While the concert film will focus on Suga, it will also include bandmates Jung Kook, RM, and Jimin! While HYBE hasn’t explained how the other members are included yet, fans are still thrilled to see their favorite band back together regardless.

ICYMI, all of the members of BTS are currently enlisted in the South Korean military as of December 2023, and have plans to reunite as a group in 2025 after they’re discharged.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.