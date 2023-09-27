Cameron Boyce‘s parents, Victor and Libby Boyce, are remembering their late son.

“He was just a special kid,” Libby shared on an episode of “The Squeeze” podcast, hosted by Taylor and Tay Lautner, which premiered on Wednesday, September 17. “He was just an incredible human. I don’t know even how it’s — unless you met him, it’s hard to … but a lot of people who haven’t met him get it, too. He was just a very special person. He was a very, very old, old soul.”

Cameron died at age 20 in July 2019 after suffering a seizure in his sleep. In a statement to Us Weekly at the time, his family shared that Cameron “passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

The statement continued: “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

It was later revealed that Cameron had been diagnosed with epilepsy. His parents have since created The Cameron Boyce Foundation to celebrate his legacy, which is “aiming to cure epilepsy through funding research, education and awareness campaigns while still supporting causes that were important to Cameron.”

Now, Libby explained, their “big message is about taking that [epilepsy] diagnosis very seriously” following Cameron’s death.

“Not to spook people, but everything that Cameron had in terms of his epilepsy were actually things that we thought were positive, which were actually negative,” she added. “I thought because he had them in his sleep that he was safe. But actually having them in your sleep is more common associated with people dying from a seizure.”

Cameron’s parents confirmed that he died from Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy Patients (SUDEP).

With the foundation, they hope to bring “awareness” and “speaking of his legacy.”

Libby added: “Even as hard as it is and just every day — like, why did this kid die? — I know that people are saved because of him.”

