Okay, it doesn’t get cuter than this! To celebrate Father’s Day, Camila Cabello not only made an entire music video for her dad, Alejandro Cabello, but penned a heartfelt message to go along with it.

“Papa, I made this for you,” the songstress wrote along side the visual for her song “First Man.” “Thank you for loving me, unconditionally, ferociously, and constantly. Doesn’t matter if I fail or succeed, doesn’t matter if I feel on top of the world or like the dirt on my shoe lol. You love me just because you love me, without me needing to do or be anything other than just me. Thank you endlessly, for everything. Thank you for showing me what love is and for showing me how to be loved. I will always be your little girl. Te amo mucho papa, thank you for being my hero, Happy Father’s Day.”

Be sure to grab some tissues before watching this video, because Camila seriously brought on the feels with a compilation of home videos and clips of herself singing to her dad.

For those who missed it, the song “First Man” was released on her album Romance back in December 2019. At the time, she told Spotify, “I started talking about my dad. And I started getting really emotional about it. I’ve heard that song — I don’t know how many times — every single time I picture my dad’s face and it makes me cry. I think it’s just going to be a song that I listen to when I’m 80 years old and it’ll make me sob in the same way because I’ve immortalized a memory of somebody that was one of the people that I love most in the entire world.”

Camila also performed the song for the first time live at the 2020 Grammy Awards, and there was not a dry eye in the house!

“No, I don’t need a jacket / It’s not that cold tonight / And you worry, I get it / But he’s waitin’ outside,” the 23-year-old’s lyrics read. “I swear on my heart that he’s a good man / I know you’ll stay up late just waitin’ for me / You held me so tight, now someone else can / But you were the first man that really loved me.”

