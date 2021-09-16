Riverdale costars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton have had their ups and downs as a couple — but it’s clear the pair are head over heels for each other at the end of the day. In fact, Camila’s sweetest quotes about Charles prove they are a total match.

The iconic couple got back together in June 2021, following a lengthy split. They originally broke up in fall 2019. “The break was nice for them, and they reconnected on set of Riverdale,” a source revealed to E! News after the twosome reunited. “Being around all of their mutual friends and hanging out together often made them realize they still have a strong connection and chemistry.”

Despite their split, the pair never stopped harboring feelings for one another. “They care a lot about each other,” the insider added. “And [they] have a bond from filming together for so many hours each day.”

However, the Palm Springs star and the Alaska native are taking things slow in this new stage of their romance. “It’s going well, and they aren’t putting too much stress on the relationship,” the source told the outlet.

The dynamic duo first started dating in 2018. In June of that year, Charles was exposed for past insensitive tweets, which put strain on their working relationship prior to becoming romantically involved with one another.

“With everything that I stand for, he said that he was really sorry,” Camila previously said of the situation. “And I know Charles. I know he’s not actually a bad person. I think it’s a matter of sometimes you tweet things forever ago and they get buried in there and they come out and it sucks. And I don’t agree with anything he said or support those statements, but I know that’s not who he is.”

Four months later, Camila confirmed that she and Charles were dating via Instagram. She shared a now-deleted photo of the The Sun Is Also a Star star and captioned the snapshot, “Mine,” which is pretty official.

