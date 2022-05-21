Everyone loves denim! Embracing the Canadian Tuxedo is a way of life — just ask these celebrities.

Even though she’s yet to be photographed wearing a denim on denim look, Dove Cameron loves rocking jeans all the time.

“If I could wear jeans and a white distressed shirt and a leather jacket every day, I probably would — with a bold red lip or something like that,” the former Disney Channel star told Life & Style in November 2019. “But my go-to that I usually realistically do is a long, vintage sundress, like a button-up down to ankles and then massive men’s docks and a messy bun and big sunglasses.”

She’s not the only celeb who feels this way! Gigi Hadid has been a huge jeans girl since she was a baby and modeling for Guess. While she may dressing daughter Khai up to be her mini-me, the toddler isn’t putting on her denim for the camera any time soon.

“You know, she’s going to do what she wants to do,” the model told InStyle about her daughter in a February 2022 interview. “She could be an astronaut. I don’t know.”

OK, so no modeling in Khai’s future. However, the baby girl does have “a closet to-die-for.” Ahead of her birth, a source told Life & Style in April 2020 that the family had “spent a fortune on adorable designer baby clothes.” Thanks to the rare photo that Gigi posts on Instagram, fans get a chance to see the tot’s already-fashionable looks. Of course, her closet is full of some all-denim outfits.

Just like Khai’s mom, her aunt Bella Hadid is also a fashion icon who, you guessed it, has rocked denim on denim on more than one occasion.

“In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don’t, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my style,” the model told WSJ. Magazine in January 2022 about getting dressed for herself. “When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?”

From the look of it, these stars are comfy in these outfits. Scroll through our gallery for the best celebrity denim on denim looks.

