Charli D’Amelio: It's ‘Refreshing’ Working With Family on D’Amelio Footwear

Keeping it in the family! Charli D’Amelio recently launched the D’Amelio Footwear brand alongside her parents, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio, and her sister, Dixie D’Amelio, telling J-14 exclusively that it was a “refreshing” experience to work alongside her family.

When it came to designing the shoes, it wasn’t difficult at all to combine everyone’s personalities because “so many different opinions and minds going into one thing” allowed for them “to hear all sides,” Charli explained to J-14 at the Tamagotchi Uni launch event in New York City on June 27.

“We have a very girl-heavy team. We wear a lot of heels and everyone is free to say their opinions and what they think, and everyone tries the shoes,” the Hulu star continued. “I think that that’s the best way to do it rather than just having one person make all the decisions.”

The D’Amelio family launched D’Amelio Footwear in May 2023 with everything from sneakers to heels. “Breaking into the fashion footwear space has always been a dream of ours, and we are so excited that our dream is finally a reality,” a message from Charli, Dixie and Heidi reads on the D’Amelio Footwear website.

For Charli, specifically, having a career in the fashion space was never her ultimate goal, but it’s something she’s come to love.

“With something like the shoe line, that’s never something that you think, ‘Oh yeah, well, when I’m 19 years old I’m gonna have the shoe line. That’s just gonna be my plan.’ It’s something that, now, since doing it, I have so much appreciation for footwear in itself, fashion in itself,” she explained. “Because you really get to see how it all happens and samples and colors and [get] a whole collection together.”

The D’Amelio Show star went on to say that it’s “exciting to be able to create shoes” that are both fashionable and comfortable.

“Sometimes you wear shoes and you’re like, ‘[These] shoes are gorgeous, but they hurt so bad.’ ‘[These] shoes are so comfortable, but I hate the way they look on my feet,’ ” Charli shared. “It’s being able to combine all the good things of all the shoes and take away all the bad and the painfulness that can happen sometimes.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.