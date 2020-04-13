Every year, it seems like every famous name in Hollywood gathers together to experience the Coachella Music Festival. With it’s epic lineup and envy-inducing outfits, this annual weekend celebration is, no doubt, an event to remember. Unfortunately, due to the current coronavirus pandemic the 2020 festival has been postponed from April until October and a bunch of your favorite stars are experiencing some major FOMO!

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that over 1,800,000 people have contracted the coronavirus so far resulting in more than 115,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time.

In honor of the canceled musical event, many stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Noah Cyrus, Alisha Marie, Mackenzie Ziegler and Michael Clifford have taken to social media and posted throwback photos of themselves at the star-studded festival. Scroll through our gallery to check out all the celebs who posted throwback pics to honor Coachella.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.