Coachella is officially here — and so are the celebrity sightings! From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce making out in the crowd of Ice Spice‘s festival performance, to Olivia Rodrigo surprising fans at No Doubt’s show and Billie Eilish appearing at Lana Del Rey‘s — let’s just say, a lot went down the first Coachella weekend.

Keep reading to see some of our fav moments from the star-studded weekend.

The most-talked about celebrity couple in the world began their Coachella weekend while watching the Bleachers set on Saturday, April 13. The lovebirds were spotted packing on the PDA while supporting Jack Antonoff‘s band backstage.

“Taylor and Travis were in the wings of the stage watching the Bleachers set,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly following the performance. “Taylor and Travis were screaming, dancing and full-on making out during the set.”

According to the insider, both stars were dancing throughout the “entire set,” adding that it “looked like they were having the best time and very much in love.”

ICYMI, the Midnights singer has been dating the football star since summer 2023 after he expressed interest in her via “New Heights.” That July, Travis lamented that Taylor “didn’t want to meet [him]” when he went to her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. Following the public callout, the two were spotted hanging out together throughout September and October, eventually confirming their relationship several times.

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them … I’ve never dealt with it,” Travis said But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it …” he said. “The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day … and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Another iconic Coachella moment was LE SSERAFIM’s groundbreaking performance — and the K-pop girl group told J-14 exclusively what their first reactions were to booking the famous festival.

“It was surreal,” leader Chaewon told J-14 exclusively. “At first, we thought someone was lying to us. Performing at Coachella had always been a big dream of ours, so hearing the news really blew our minds.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover our favorite moments from weekend one of 2024 Coachella.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.