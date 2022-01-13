It’s happening! Coachella 2022 is coming and fans are gearing up for their trip to the desert.

The famed music festival brings celebrities, influencers and music fans to the Coachella Valley in Indio, California, for three days of live performances, food and Instagram-worthy pictures. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Coachella had been postponed and then ultimately canceled in both 2020 and 2021. But this year the event is set to make its return.

As they gear up for the highly anticipated weekend, Coachella has implemented health and safety rules amid the ongoing pandemic. According to the official Coachella website, their current policy for entry into the festival states that all attendees must show proof of the full COVID-19 vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of Coachella.

Over the years, tons of artists — like Ariana Grande and Beyoncé — have taken the Coachella stage. In 2022, Billie Eilish, for one, is returning to the festival as a headliner, which comes years after her 2019 Coachella debut. The “Bad Guy” singer’s experience performing at the event was chronicled in her AppleTV+ documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, which was released in February 2021.

Following her performance at Coachella, Billie famously met Justin Bieber for the first time. “I literally cried in his arms for like 5 minutes,” she said in the documentary. Now, that she’ll be headlining Coachella, there will be no crying with others while performers are on stage because Billie’s set will be the on everyone is looking forward to.

Amid her huge rise to fame, the “Happier Than Ever” songstress spoke with Teen Vogue about why she’s come to love live performances.

“I feel like the reason I always get so excited and happy whenever I get the crowd to literally be jumping — like, their heads are all the same height every time they jump, so basically it means they’re all jumping — every time I do that I just feel grateful, because I’m a girl,” Billie said during her June 2018 interview. “I’m a girl on a stage and I’m getting a bunch of people in a crowd to jump and have fun, and that’s so rare to me. I think now there are a lot of girls doing that sort of thing, but I grew up never seeing any girls do that, and when I’d see concerts it’s all dudes, it’s all rappers, and they take their shirts off and they jump into the pit.”

She continued, “I just want to be sort of taking over the world to perform however you want. That’s the main thing that I like to do because that’s why I make music — to perform it.”

