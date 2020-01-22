Get ready to see Cole Sprouse like never before! On Tuesday, January 21, it was announced that the Riverdale star is set to take on a new role for his upcoming project called Borrasca. Not only is the 27-year-old set to star in the upcoming eight-part podcast, but he’ll be named as one of the series’ producers too.

In the audio series — which is set to premiere in April 2020 — Cole will play a young man named Sam Walker who moves to the town of Drisking, Missouri with his family. After his sister mysteriously disappears, Sam becomes obsessed with trying to find her. During his investigation, he will uncover more and more unsettling secrets about the town’s history. Each 30-minute episode of the podcast will take listeners along with Sam on a journey to find his missing sister, according to Deadline.

After the announcement went live, Cole took to his Instagram Stories to share the exciting news with fans and followers.

“Here for the pillow talk,” he captioned the snap. “Please clean your ears so you can hear my raspiest tones.”

Cole’s new thriller series comes one month after fans questioned whether or not he has plans to continue playing Jughead Jones in Riverdale‘s upcoming fifth season. On January 7, 2020, the hit CW series was renewed for a season five and the cast shared their excitement on social media. Some people noticed that Cole stayed quiet during his costars’ celebration and rumors started to fly, once again, that he might be leaving the show.

For those who don’t know, with each new episode of Riverdale, it becomes increasingly clear to viewers that the series’ most beloved beanie-wearing character might not be making it out of season four alive. Viewers were in for a total shock when it seemed like Jughead Jones had died in the final episode of the show’s third season. Since then, each installment has included more and more clues that point to the character’s untimely demise.

