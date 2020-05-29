All throughout Season 4 of Riverdale, fans were left on the edge of their seats wondering if Cole Sprouse was gearing up to say goodbye to his role as Jughead Jones. Yep, the CW show had viewers believing that his character was dead for a bunch of episodes, but as it turned out, Jughead had actually faked his death all along. Phew!

So does the actor have any plans to leave the series any time soon? Well, the 27-year-old was just asked about how long he plans to star in the franchise, and his answer was pretty great.

“For me, as long as the show that I’m working on — Riverdale — is one that I continue to have fun on and work with all my closest friends, which I do, it’s a privilege to be a working actor,” he said in a recent interview. “I think to sit and stare at something in the face — and you can laugh at yourself and you can criticize something you’ve worked for — but I think it’s incredibly pretentious and ignorant to look at something that you are blessed to have and go like, ‘I’m done.'”

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum explained that it’s the show’s amazing fanbase that really keeps the show going.

“Something has a shelf life. But, I think Riverdale has a large audience and very many people enjoy it. Many people have fun and it brings them joy. And as long as I can do that and inspire something like that, through whatever narrative it is, then that’s like the currency of acting,” he continued. “I think that’s incredible. I would love to continue to do that. And I get to eat free food on set. I mean, come on.”

He also explained that even if he wanted to, he couldn’t exit the show since he signed a contract.

“Look, I think a lot of people misunderstand the nature of an actor’s role on something like a long-form television show,” the former Disney star said. “You sign up to a contract for a while and you do the best that you can do considering the contract.”

Previously, KJ Apa told Los Angeles Times that he’ll be working on the show for the “next three years.” Yep, that means that fans will be able to watch their favorite crew — Veronica Lodge, Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper and Jughead — on screen together for while, and it’s seriously the best news ever.

